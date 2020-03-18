New Delhi: If you are planning to release him, then do it fast. Otherwise, the matter will be heard on merits, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah said to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration and asked them to inform the bench by next week. The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has been under detention since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year. Also Read - Just Like Grandfather Sheikh, Omar Abdullah Turns 50 Under Detention in J&K Sub-jail

"If you are releasing him, then release him soon or we will hear the matter on merits," the bench said. The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by Sara Abdullah Pilot, seeking the release of her brother Omar Abdullah. On March 5, the SC had said that it will hear, after Holi break, the petition.

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti were detained on August 5 last year, along with other local leaders. Last week, Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah was released, after which he met his son Omar Abdullah.