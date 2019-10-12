New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday took a sharp dig at the Shiv-Sena for its poll promise of Rs 10 meal scheme, reminding that the ruling party had in the past made promises on introducing ‘zunka-bhakar’ centre that vanished eventually.

Mocking the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance for making false promises ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls while speaking at a rally at Barshi in Solapur district, Pawar said that nobody noticed how Sena workers “grabbed” the space provided to sell ‘zunka-bhakar’, once the centres folded up.

“And now this Rs 10 meal scheme. Are people asking you to run the state or to cook meals?” Pawar asked.

Notably, in the 1990s, when the Sena-BJP coalition first came to power, the government had promised to introduce ‘zunka-bhakar’ centres across the state to provide the rural staple at a subsidised rate.

Referring to CM Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘no opposition’ statements claiming a clear victory, Pawar said, “The chief minister said their wrestler is ready, but there is none (to fight). But you fight with a wrestler, and not with ‘such’ people.”

“If there is no strong opponent in these polls, why there is a need for nine rallies of prime minister Narendra Modi, twenty rallies of home minister Amit Shah?” he added.

The NCP chief also referred to Shah’s repeated mention of Article 370 at every election rally, saying that it was the only answer the party provided to all questions from unemployment, agrarian issues, women’s safety to development of villages.

“From morning to night, he talks about Article 370. You abrogated it, we are happy, we support it. But there is also Article 371 about north-eastern states (which, like 370, makes special provisions for those states). Why don’t you remove Article 371?” he asked.