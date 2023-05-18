Cabinet Reshuffle: Arjun Ram Meghwal Replaces Kiren Rijiju As Law Minister
Meghwal, a former IAS officer, was assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice.
New Delhi: Arjun Ram Meghwal replaced Kiren Rijiju as the new law minister. Meghwal, a former IAS officer, was assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice. Meghwal will also continue to hold charge as Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs and Culture.
“Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju,” a press release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
