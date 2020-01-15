New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has claimed that flying objects existed during the period of the Ramayana. At the inauguration event of a science fair, he said that the arrows of Arjuna of the Mahabharata had atomic powers.

“It is not in the 20th century, but it was during the period of Ramayana, we had flying objects (Uran Khatola). Sanjay narrated the entire war of Mahabharata (to Dhitarasthra) not from TV. The arrows of Arjuna in Mahabharata had atomic power in it,” Dhankhar said as quoted by PTI.

The latest claim reminds many of what Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said about the internet. “India has been using internet since ages. In Mahabharata, Sanjay was blind but he narrated what was happening in the battlefield to Dhritarashtra anyway. This was due to internet and technology. Satellite also existed during that period,” Biplab Deb had said in 2018.

Maharashtra Congress minister Yashomati Thakur has received flak for sating that touching a cow “drives away negativity”. Clarifying her statement, she reiterated that she didn’t speak about any superstition. “Cow is a sacred animal. Moreover, be it a cow or any other animal, touching them brings a feeling of love to us. What is wrong in what I said?”