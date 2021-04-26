New Delhi: The government said on Monday that all medical personnel of the armed forces who have retired or have taken pre-mature retirement in the last two years are being recalled to work in COVID-19 facilities within proximity of their present place of residence. Other medical officers who retired from the armed forces earlier than two years have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines, a statement said. Also Read - India Could See 4.4 Lakh Daily COVID Cases From May 4; Active Cases To Reach 38-48 Lakh By Mid-May: IIT Scientists in Revised Prediction

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat told Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this decision as they reviewed preparations and operations being undertaken by the armed forces to deal with the second wave of the pandemic raging across the country.

Rawat also informed the prime minister that oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat today called on PM Modi. They reviewed preparations & operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces to deal with the COVID19 pandemic: PMO pic.twitter.com/XNP4IX7wGY — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

PM Modi was also informed that all medical officers on staff appointments at Command HQ, Corps HQ, Division HQ & similar HQ of Navy and Air Force will be employed at hospitals.

“The CDS informed the prime minister that nursing personnel are being employed in large numbers to complement the doctors at the hospitals,” the statement said.

Rawat also said they are creating medical facilities in large numbers and military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians, where ever possible.

Modi reviewed the operations being undertaken by Indian Air Force as well to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad.

The prime minister also discussed with Rawat that Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells may be instructed to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to the maximum extent possible, including in remote areas.

(With inputs from PTI)