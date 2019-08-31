New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited troops on the Line of Control (LoC) to review the prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps. The two-day visit is his first to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370, on August 5.

General Rawat, who was accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, was briefed on the prevailing situation and security preparedness by Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh Sangha, the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps and other officers on the ground.

Among other things, the Army Chief was briefed on the mission readiness of units, response mechanism to ceasefire violations, measures adopted to deal with Pakistan proxies, counter-infiltration posture and preparation to deal with violent actions on the LoC. Further, he was also briefed on the strategy to deal with inimical elements attempting to revive terrorism South of Pir Panjal and attempts to radicalise the youth.

Earlier, General Rawat had arrived in Srinagar on Friday for the visit to the Valley, which is now a union territory as per the August 5 decision, with Ladakh, too, being declared a union territory of its own.

His visit also comes amid intelligence reports that Pakistan has kept terror launch pads ready to push in terrorists to try and destabilise the normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. The reports say that the terrorists, supported by the Pakistan Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), are planning to target key installations and make it look like the local population is protesting.

Pakistan, which has been ‘protesting’ against India’s move since day one, has even threatened New Delhi with a nuclear war.