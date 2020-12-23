Amid the tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China, Indian Army Chief MM Naravane on Wednesday arrived in Leh. General MM Naravane visited the forward areas of Fire & Fury Corps including Rechin La & undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along LAC. He was briefed by GOC, Fire & Fury Corps & other local commanders on the operational preparedness of our forces. Also Read - In Blood-Written Letters, Farmers Urge PM Modi to Repeal Farm Laws; Govt Hopeful of Resuming Talks | Key Points

General Naravane undertook the spot inspection of the state of the habitat of troops on the forward line of defences at Rechin La. He appreciated the efforts made by the formation to make troops comfortable along the LAC.

It may be noted that Lieutenant General PGK Menon in October took over as the new commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps. The Chief of Army Staff was received by LT Gen Menon and other Army officers at an airbase in Leh.

The two nuclear-powered nations have been engaged in a longstanding impasse along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since May. In an attempt to de-escalate tensions, both the countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic level talks, but the meetings have not yielded any concrete outcome so far.