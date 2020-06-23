New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane will visit the disputed area in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss with ground commanders the six-week standoff with the Chinese military. Also Read - Galwan Clash: India-China Military Commanders’ Meeting at LAC Ends After 11 Hours, May Continue Today

Army sources told PTI that the Chief of the Army Staff will visit forward locations and interact with troops on the ground to take stock of the ground situation and pan out the next move.

The visit comes a week after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal assault by the Chinese military at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley which escalated the border tension.

Notably, the Indian and Chinese Corps commanders held 11-hour-long talks on Monday to resolve the ongoing border tension between the two countries. The talks may continue on Tuesday.

According to reports, New Delhi strongly raised with Beijing the “premediated” attack on Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley.

Besides, in the violent attack on June 15, the Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs for brutal attacks on Indian soldiers as they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China on the Indian side of LAC in Galwan.

Since the clashes, the two sides held at least three-rounds of Major-General level talks to explore ways to ease the situation between the two sides.