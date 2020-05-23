New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday visited Leh to review the ongoing stand-off at three locations in the Ladakh sector with Chinese troops. He was accompanied by Northern Command Chief Lt Gen YK Joshi. As per reports, the visit was not publicised as no photographs or details were released by the Army. Also Read - Fact Check: Has Ladakh's Twitter Handle Changed To 'Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh (U.T)? PIB Says No!

Sources said there is stand-off situation at three locations including the Galwan Nala area where over 300 troops each from the Chinese side have come to stake claim.

The Indian Army field Commanders have been holding talks with their Chinese counterparts on the situation and finding a way out of it, the sources said.

The stand-offs have taken place mainly due to Chinese objection to Indian road construction activities in the Galwan Nala area and the DBO sector.

As per the sources, it was after the Chinese infrastructure development that the Indian side also built proper network of roads on its side of the LAC using the Border Roads Organisation.

Even though the Chinese choppers have been flying close to the Indian patrolling line in the Galwan Nala area, they raise objections over Indian flying activities in the area.

Efforts are underway to deescalate the situation.

