New Delhi: The Indian Army on Wednesday claimed to have foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) and eliminated the intruders, on the intervening night of September 12 and 13. In a video released by the Army, its troops can be seen launching grenades at the BAT, using Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBL).

The BAT comprises commandos from Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) and terrorists.

According to the Army, the infiltration was attempted at the Hajipir area. It also accused Pakistan of regularly trying to infiltrate through the Line of Control (LoC) to push terrorists into India, saying that in August alone, it foiled 15 such infiltration attempts.

The development comes just days after the Army released a video of Pakistani troops waving a white flag to retrieve the body of one of their personnel, who was killed in a retaliatory fire after an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Just days ago, it had released another video showing bodies of killed BAT personnel, who, it said it neutralised while trying to infiltrate into India, in early August.

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad have spiked since the former, on August 5, revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, also ending its statehood and converting it into a union territory. Pakistan has tried to inernationalise the issue by taking it to various world bodies but has been snubbed repeatedly.