New Delhi: The Army Southern Command on Monday warned of a suspected terror attack in Kerala, stated news agency ANI.

“We have inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek,” said General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Southern Command Lt Gen SK Saini.

Soon after the warning, police across the state were asked to maintain vigil at the public places, said Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera. He noted, “An alert has been issued to all districts of the state, following Army’s warning of a terror attack. Police across the state have been directed to maintain vigil at public places.”

Behera further said, “We’re taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements and terrorists are stalled.”