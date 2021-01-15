Army Day 2021: India is celebrating the 73rd Army Day today. The day is celebrated each year at all Army Command headquarters in order to honour the soldiers of our country who have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood. Also Read - Abrogation of Article 370 'Historic', Disrupted Proxy War in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Army Chief

The nation also pays tribute to the valour of the bravehearts on this day while thanking them for their selfless service. Also Read - 'Thanks For Keeping Us Safe': On 72nd Army Day, Twitterati Salutes the Real Heroes of The Nation

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat extended their wishes on the occasion.

Why is Army Day celebrated on 15th January?

So why January 15? Every year, the Indian Army celebrates the Army Day on January 15 because on this day in 1949, the Indian Army got its first chief. Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over as the reins of the armed force as first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. He adopted the slogan ‘Jai Hind’, which means ‘Victory to India'”.

#ArmyDay#IndianArmy, the land component of Indian Armed Forces, is one of the key instruments of Comprehensive National Power. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tWG8wDOPmK — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 7, 2021

Every year, the day is celebrated with different themes and ideas. Last Year, the ‘Digital Transformation of Defense’ was the Indian Army Day 2020 Theme.

This year the Indian Army has organized a marathon – Vijay Run – to “commemorate Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations of India’s resounding victory over Pakistan in 1971.”

One can also watch the parade live on different social media handles of the Indian Army..