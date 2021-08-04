Jammu: The pilot and the co-pilot of the Army helicopter that crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, are still missing after a day. Even though there has been no official statement on this crash, sources had, however, said on Tuesday that both the pilot and the co-pilot ‘were safe’. Police sources in Kathua, who were part of the rescue operation after the helicopter crashed in Basohli area of the district, where the Ranjit Sagar Dam is situated, said the two are still missing.Also Read - Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for Officer Posts on jointerritorialarmy.gov.in by August 19

“The rescuers have recovered a helmet, a pithoo bag and a pair of shoes from the Dam waters, but there has been no trace of the missing pilot and the co-pilot. The rescue operation was called off due to darkness yesterday. It is being resumed today morning,” a senior police officer said. Also Read - 4 Suspected Drones Spotted in J&K's Samba

The helicopter crashed at the dam lake located about 30 km from Pathankot in Punjab and the incident took place around 10.30 am. It had taken off from Pathankot in Punjab and after flying very low, it crashed into the Dam. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Army Invites Applications For Non-departmental Officer Posts | Details Here

Earlier on Tuesday, Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) R C Kotwal told reporters that the forces and boats were mobilised for the search operation, after which some pieces of chopper were found, confirming it to be an Army helicopter. “We cannot say how many people were in the chopper and what happened to them,” the SSP said.

Specialised forces and Army divers are carrying out the search operation and the picture will be clear in next four to five hours, he added. The exact place of the crash has been identified and some floating material has been recovered, the SSP said, stressing that it is a huge lake and the operation will take time. The depth of the crash site has been measured to be over 200 feet.

As per the unconfirmed reports, the chopper belonged to the 254 Army Aviation Squadron and had taken off from Mamun cantonment and it came down during low-level sortie when it lost control. Eyewitnesses said the chopper was flying over the lake and suddenly it came down and crashed into the water with a loud thud.

It was a Dhruv chopper, which crashed at Purthu area in Basohli in the lake area, they said. According to reports, two people were on board.