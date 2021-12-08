Amy Chopper crashes: An Army chopper has crashed in Tamil Nadu with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members on board, news agency ANI has reported quoting sources. If reports are to be believed, four people are dead and two have survived. “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident”, the Indian Air Force said in a statement.Also Read - Time to Put Past to Rest And Focus on Future: Neeraj Chopra After Reaching Chula Vista

Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. (Pics Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/miALr88sm1 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Also Read - Pfizer Vaccine 40 Times Less Effective Against Omicron: South African Study

Here are the LIVE updates Also Read - Ashes, 1st Test: It's All Gone to Plan so Far, Says Australia Skipper Pat Cummins

13:59 PM: The local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80 per cent burns to a local hospital. Few bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities, said Sources

13:00 PM: An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident: Indian Air Force