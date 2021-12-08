Amy helicopter crash LIVE: An Army chopper has crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his staff, and family members on board, news agency ANI has reported quoting sources. “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident”, the Indian Air Force said in a statement. The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington. The chopper crashed in a forest area, reportedly due to poor visibility following heavy fog, reports said.Also Read - Video: Army Helicopter Carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Wife Crashes in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Here are the LIVE updates

15:55 PM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from the residence of CDS Bipin Rawat.

15:45 PM: Rajnath Singh arrives at CDS Bipin Rawat’s residence.

Delhi | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches the residence of CDS Bipin Rawat pic.twitter.com/05DismLAq9 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

15:44 PM: Saddened to hear that the IAF chopper carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat crashed. I am trying to gather more information on the incident. As per preliminary information, he has been taken to hospital for treatment, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

15:39 PM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Parliament.

15:30 PM: I have reached here (chopper crash site) on the instructions of the CM. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Rescue operation is underway, said Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran.

15:20 PM:Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is reaching Sulur airbase, say sources

15:19 PM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation following crash of IAF chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat & others. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is underway. Singh has briefed the PM about the crash, said sources

15:06 PM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to move Coimbatore from Chennai Airport today evening and then move to Nilgiris, following the incident of military chopper crash between Coimbatore and Sulur.

15:05 PM: Of the total 14, 11 people are reported to be dead. An official confirmation is awaited.

15:00 PM: The IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter was airborne from Sulur for Wellington. There were 14 persons on board, including the crew: Indian Air Force

14:51 PM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Parliament on the helicopter crash in a while.

14:45 PM: CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife undergoing treatment at hospital in Tamil Nadu. A team of medical staff from Delhi rushed to a military hospital, Wellington.

14:43 PM: 14 people were on-board the military chopper that crashed b/w Coimbatore&Sulur in Tamil Nadu. They included CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kr, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja & Hav Satpal.

14:40 PM: CDS Rawat was scheduled to give a lecture at 2:45 pm today.

14:35 PM: Official sources said all the injured people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident.

14:34 PM: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reacted to the Indian army chopper crash. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Unfortunate news of the Army chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. My prayers for the safety and wellbeing of CDS Bipin Rawat ji, his family and all defence officers who were on board.”

14:19 PM: Images emerging from the accident site showed the wreckage in the hills. Rescuers can be seen struggling through thick smoke and fire.

14:15 PM: As per the reports of NDTV, bodies have been recovered from the site of the crash (between Coimbatore and Sulur where a military chopper crashed) and been taken to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

14:10 PM: Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and his family members rushed to hospital, reported news channels.

14:00 PM: Full list of passengers

13:59 PM: The local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80 per cent burns to a local hospital. Few bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities, said Sources

