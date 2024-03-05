By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Army Hospital Delhi Cantt Successfully Conducts Non-Surgical Life-Saving Procedure On 8-Year-Old
This procedure was performed on an eight-year-old civilian boy from Baramullah, Jammu and Kashmir.
Army Hospital Delhi Cantt: The paediatric cardiology team of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), in an extraordinary medical achievement, successfully performed a high-risk transcatheter (non-surgical) lifesaving cardiac procedure at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi Cantt.
This procedure was performed on an eight-year-old civilian boy from Baramullah, Jammu and Kashmir, who had a critical narrowing of the Aorta (blood channel supplying pure blood to all the parts of the body) resulting in compromised blood supply to a few vital organs of the body as well as reduced function of heart.
This challenging complex procedure was done through a small nick in the groin and involved the implantation of a large stent. It was an extremely life-threatening complicated procedure. However, it went off uneventfully and the child was discharged in just three days post-procedure without even a scar on the body.
Under ‘Operation Sadbhavna’ in J&K, the boy was brought to this center by the Indian Army Dagger Division, as his family was incapable of affording his treatment. With the collaborative efforts of Army Hospital (R&R), New Delhi, Chinaar Corps/Dagger Division, J&K, and Indrani Balan Foundation, Pune, the boy will now lead an absolutely normal life in the future. The expertise of performing such a complex procedure is available only at a few centers in the country, including Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt.
