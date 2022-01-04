New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an Army jawan injured his wife when he allegedly fired at a school director after a teacher slapped their daughter for not completing his homework, The incident took place on Monday in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.Also Read - Rajasthan Imposes Fresh COVID Curbs; Jaipur Schools Closed Till Class 8 From Jan 3-9. Details Here

Speaking to news agency PTI, officials informed that soldier Pappu Gurjar had gone to meet the director of a private school in Kanwada village on Monday after his daughter complained that she was slapped by a teacher for not completing homework. Also Read - Food Joint Owner Shot Dead At Pari Chowk's Omaxe Arcade For Refusing To Serve Parathas in Night Curfew

An altercation ensued between the two over the issue, following which Gurjar pointed a gun at the school director. However, his wife came in between and a bullet hit her arm. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Also Read - Omicron Positive Man Dies in Rajasthan's Udaipur; Second Suspected Casualty in India

Further investigations are underway.

(With PTI Inputs)