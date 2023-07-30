Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Army Jawan Goes Missing In Kashmir’s Kulgam, Blood Found In His Car
Javaid Ahmad Wani, who was posted in Ladakh region, had gone missing Saturday evening, officials said.
New Delhi: An Army Jawan was reportedly missing from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Javaid Ahmad Wani, who was posted in Ladakh region, had gone missing Saturday evening, officials said.
Trending Now
Javaid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district, was on leave. Security forces have launched a massive hunt to track down the missing soldier.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you