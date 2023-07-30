Home

Army Jawan Goes Missing In Kashmir’s Kulgam, Blood Found In His Car

Javaid Ahmad Wani, who was posted in Ladakh region, had gone missing Saturday evening, officials said.

New Delhi: An Army Jawan was reportedly missing from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Javaid Ahmad Wani, who was posted in Ladakh region, had gone missing Saturday evening, officials said.

Javaid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district, was on leave. Security forces have launched a massive hunt to track down the missing soldier.

