New Delhi: An Army jawan was killed on Sunday when Pakistani troops yet again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per Indian officials, the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in the Uri sector by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts. Army officials said that the Indian Army retaliated effectively to the firing by Pakistani forces.

However, the Army jawan, who was injured in the Pakistani firing, was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire in Hiranagar sector that continued till 5:30 am on Sunday. On Friday, another army soldier lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year compared to 2018. In 2018, the total number of ceasefire violations was 1629.

“Over 2,317 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 till October 10, while 147 terrorists have been killed in different operations by the security forces on the Line of Control and hinterland,” the Army had previously said in a statement.

To maintain peace on the border, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it had a number of times asked Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding.