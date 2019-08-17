New Delhi: An Army jawan was martyred as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire today morning by resorting to mortar shelling and firing of small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation which began around 6:30 AM. The martyred soldier was identified as 35-year-old Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He had served 15 years in the Army.

The latest skirmish between the two sides comes just two days after the Army killed three Pakistani Army troops in response to a ceasefire violation. On its part, the Pakistan Army claimed to have killed five Indian Army jawans, a claim denied by the Indian side which said that it had not suffered any casualty.

Late July, amid India’s deployment of Central troops in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army claimed to have foiled a Pakistan BAT attack and killed several intruders; Pakistan, however, had denied the claim.

India and Pakistan are currently sparring over former’s revocation of Article 370 of its Constitution which stripped J&K, now a union territory, of its ‘special status’. Pakistan has called for an intervention from the world community, while India said that all this is its internal matter.

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a ‘closed door’ consultations on the issue at the behest of China, one of its five permanent members and a close aide of Pakistan. However, in a big setback to the two, the Security Council rejected Pakistan’s appeal to intervene in the crisis and instead called upon India and Pakistan to resolve the conflict bilaterally.