New Delhi: A personnel of 4 Grenadiers was martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Poonch sector of Jammu & Kashmir on Monday. The jawan was critically injured in the firing and later succumbed to his injuries.

Pakistan has regularly been resorting to ceasefire violation in J&K. About a fortnight ago, the Pakistani troops had initiated a firing on the forward posts in Rajouri district using small arms, shells and mortar, stated officials.

A Defence public relation officer (PRO) reportedly said, “The Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation starting with the firing of small arms followed by shelling using mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector.”

Earlier in April, the Indian Army had managed to destroy seven Pakistani posts along the Line of Control (LoC) while retaliating to cross border shelling by Pakistani troops who targeted border areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Officials claimed that there were several casualties to Pakistani troops as well.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan confirmed that three Pakistani soldiers lost their lives in retaliatory firing. Following the shelling, all schools along the borderline in Poonch and Rajouri districts were closed as a precautionary measure. Officials advised people to stay indoors amid the ongoing shelling by Pakistan.