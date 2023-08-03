Home

Army Jawan Who Went ‘Missing’ From Kashmir’s Kulgam, Recovered: J-K Police

Photo of an Army jawan Javaid Ahmad Wani who came back home on leave, went missing on Saturday evening in Kulgam district. (ANI Photo)

Srinagar: An Army jawan who was reported ‘missing’ from his native Kulgam district in southern Kashmir last week has been recovered, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

Army Jawan, Javaid Ahmad Wani, posted in Ladakh, went missing on Saturday from his native Kulgam district while he was on leave.

“Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

#Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint #interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 3, 2023

Upon Wani’s disappearance, it was feared that he might have been abducted by terrorists. However, the police did not divulge any details about Wani’s missing case.

Javaid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Kulgam district’s Achathal area, went missing from his native region on Saturday evening last week. Wani’s car was found abandoned at Paranhall area, triggering fears of his kidnapping at the hands of terrorists.

Family pleads for return

Fearing he might have been abducted, Javaid’s family had appealed to those who might have abducted the soldier to release him alive since he was the only breadwinner of the family.

Javaid’s father, Mohammad Ayoub Wani, had appealed for his release and promised that he would get his son to quit the Army if he was returned unharmed. “I appeal to all the brothers to let him go alive. If he has troubled anyone, I apologise for that. If they want I will get him to quit his job as well,” he had told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

Heart-wrenching scenes as the distraught family of missing Army man from Kulgam pleads for his safe return! Parents in Kashmir bearing the brunt of terrórism's in every shape and form, facing unimaginable pain & suffering! Let's unite as a society to denounce the perpetrators! pic.twitter.com/hGJYVQLgRw — Fatima Dar (@FatimaDar_jk) July 31, 2023

Giving details about his son’s disappearance, Wani said that Javaid had gone to the market to buy some meat on Saturday evening as he was to go back to his place of posting on Sunday.

“He told his brother to drop him at the airport tomorrow (Sunday). Sometime later, we got a call that his car was found abandoned with its doors ajar,” the father said.

Eyewitnesses claim that there were blood marks in the car, however, officials did not confirm these rumors.

Will get him back: DGP

Following Javaid’s mysterious disappearance, the police launched a massive search operation and conducted raids across Kulgam district and adjoining areas to rescue the soldier.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief had expressed confidence that the state police and security forces will locate and rescue the soldier, adding that they had found important clues in the case.

“Few days back, an army jawan, who was on leave, has been reported missing. Police and security forces are carrying out operations and, in view of the clues that are with us, we will be able to locate him,” DGP Dilbag Singh told reporters in Srinagar.

The search operations to trace and rescue the missing soldier continued for four days in parts of southern Kashmir as investigating teams questioned more suspects in connection with the alleged abduction case.

(With PTI inputs)

