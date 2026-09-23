Army jawan returning home on leave beaten to death in Mizoram, eight arrested including two minors

Zakaria Lalhriattluanga, a 29-year-old soldier of the Assam Regiment, who was returning home on leave in Kolasib district of Mizoram, was beaten to death by some youths during a road dispute.

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Army jawan returning home on leave beaten to death in Mizoram, eight arrested including two minors (AI image)

In a shocking news has emerged from Mizoram’s Kolasib district. A 29-year-old soldier, serving in the Assam Regiment, was beaten to death by a group of youths during a street brawl while returning home on leave. The incident has sparked an atmosphere of grief and outrage in the area.

The soldier who lost his life has been identified as Zakaria Lalhriattluanga. He served in the Assam Regiment and was currently posted in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on September 20th. Zakaria was traveling in a truck with his friend from Lengpui Airport to his home in New Builum village, Mizoram, when the horrific incident occurred on National Highway 306.

What caused the dispute?

Due to poor road conditions, a minor altercation occurred over a truck coming from the opposite direction driving on the wrong side of the road. When Zakaria’s friend, who was driving the truck, objected, some young men in a pickup van attacked them. According to witnesses, the attackers were associated with a hockey team from Kawnpui town and were returning from a picnic. They were reportedly drunk.

When Zakaria’s friend spoke to the other truck driver, the youths pulled him out of the vehicle and began beating him. Zakaria, who came to intervene, was also fatally attacked, dying on the spot. Other friends accompanying him were also injured.

Eight people arrested so far

Amidst the anger among the people after the news of the incident spread, the police took immediate action in the case and arrested a total of eight accused including two minors.

Meanwhile, the family of Army soldier Zakaria is in deep grief. His 60-year-old mother, Lalthajovi, said she had spoken to her son on the phone just before the incident, and he had told her he would be home by 6:30 p.m., but the tragedy struck before he could reach home.

Zakaria was the sole breadwinner of family

It’s worth noting that Zakaria joined the Assam Regiment in 2017. His 80-year-old father and mother are now unable to work. Zakaria was the family’s sole breadwinner and had taken out a loan to build a house.

Hearing such news about her son, the distraught mother wept, saying, “A son who lived abroad to protect the country and was coming home to spend the holidays with his family was snatched away by criminals before he could reach home. We demand severe punishment and justice for the culprits.”