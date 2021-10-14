Srinagar: A fresh encounter broke out between Armed Forces and militants in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday in which a junior commissioned officer (JCO) was killed while two soldiers were injured.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Stipend up to Rs 56,100; Apply Now For Over 50 Posts, Check Eligibility, Other Details

Speaking to India Today, the Indian Army sources said the encounter broke out in Bimber Gali village of Mendhar tehsil in Rajouri district.

As per the latest updates, the encounter broke out days after five army personnel, including a JCO, lost their lives in another encounter in Poonch district on Monday.

Due to the encounter, the civilian vehicular movement has been halted in the hilly areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts as a precautionary measure.

Army officials on Wednesday had said that the BSF 172 battalion, along with a special operations group (SoG), have recovered a ‘damaged’ AK-47 rifle, ammunition and three wireless sets from a forest area in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The Army further added that based on specific information, the police and 172 Battalion BSF launched a joint operation in the forest area of Reshigund Check in Kralpora. However, during the search operation, a police official said that an AK-47 rifle (damaged), four magazines, 720 rounds, three wireless sets, five wireless set antennas, eight detonators besides three Chinese grenades and a compass were found.