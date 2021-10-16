Srinagar: The Indian Army has launched a massive search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district after two soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), went missing after an encounter on Thursday. As per a report by NDTV, the JCO and a soldier went missing after the Indian Army came under attack from terrorists on Thursday. During the encounter, the Army lost contact with the JCO on Thursday evening, the report added.Also Read - Pampore Encounter: 2 Terrorists, Including Top LeT Commander Umar Mustaq Khandey, Killed

It must be noted that over 5 Army personnel have been killed in the encounter with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch on Monday. Also Read - Army JCO Killed, Two Injured As Fresh Encounter Breaks Out With Militants In J&K's Rajouri

As per the report, the combing operation was launched in a village close to DKG in Surankote in the early hours following intelligence inputs about presence of terrorists. According to latest updates, the deceased have been identified as Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoy Saraj Singh, Sepoy Vaisakh. H, and Sepoy Gajjan Singh. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Stipend up to Rs 56,100; Apply Now For Over 50 Posts, Check Eligibility, Other Details

In the meantime, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs and a government job for one member each from families of Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Naik Mandeep Singh and Sepoy Gajjan Singh.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has also declared Rs 50 lakhs ex-gratia and a government job for one family member Saraj Singh.

The tension across borders prevailed again in recent weeks with a series of shootings of civilians in the area in attacks claimed by a militant group, including two teachers last week.

13 terrorists killed in 9 encounters after civilian killings. We have neutralised 3 out of 5 terrorists of Srinagar City within less than 24 hours: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/45sG5s8hj2 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

In the recent weeks, four encounters have been reported in Rajouri sector – Daddal in Nowshera, Sunderbani and Pangai in Thannamandi and Karyote.