Jammu: An Army officer of Major-rank was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside his camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday morning.

The body of Major Vineet Gullia, Company Commander of 38 Rashtriya Rifles, was found at the Rashtriya Rifles camp in the Thanamandi belt of the district and brought to the knowledge of the police.

Senior Army and police officers rushed to the spot, and an investigation has been started, the police said.

“Inquest proceedings under 174 CrPc have been started. A police team rushed to the spot to start investigations into the death,” police said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered in the case.

(With inputs from agencies)