Rogue Officer Fires At Colleagues, Holds Soldiers Hostage Inside Rajouri Army Camp, 6 Injured

An Army officer of Major ranked opened fire and lobbed grenades at his colleagues insideRogue Officer Fires At Colleagues, Holds Soldiers Hostage Inside Rajouri Camp, 6 Injured an Army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi: A rogue Army officer reportedly opened fire and lobbed grenades at his fellow soldiers inside an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday. According to officials, at least six army personnel, including some officers, were injured in the incident.

The accused officer has also allegedly taken some soldiers hostage at gunpoint inside an armoury in the camp, reports said.

Citing sources, a PTI report said that incident took place inside an army camp near Thanamandi area of the border district. The accused, it said, is reportedly an Army officer of Major rank and had taken shelter inside an armoury in the camp, adding that some soldiers are also being held hostage at gunpoint by the rogue officer.

Efforts to overpower the accused officer were underway when last reports came in, it said.

While Army officials were tight-lipped about the incident, the sources, however, claimed that the army had evacuated a village in the close vicinity of the armoury as a precautionary measure.

The sources said the injured were taken to a military hospital and the condition of one of the officers was stated to be “critical”.

A few soldiers were also present inside the armoury and were believed to have been taken hostage by the accused, the sources said.

More details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

