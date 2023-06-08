Home

Andhra Pradesh: Ex-Army Jawan Set Afire By Wife While Asleep

Police said Mamatha doused her husband Sridhar with an inflammable liquid and set him on fire while he was asleep.

Vishakapatnam: An ex-Army personnel was reportedly set ablaze by his wife during his sleep in a village of Andhra Pradesh after she doused him with an inflammable liquid, police said on Wednesday.

According to reports, the deceased identified as 36-year-old Sridhar, was allegedly set on fire by his wife, Mamatha (34), at their home in the state’s Poojarivandlapalli village. The accused then fled the scene and is still absconding, the police said.

As per a report by the Times of India (TOI), Sridhar served in the Indian Army for 15 years and had returned home last year. The report quoting police sources said that since Sridhar had returned home in 2022, the couple were involved in frequent arguments as Sridhar was opposed to his wife’s adamant demand of moving out of his parents house and getting a separate place for themselves.

Giving details, a senior police official said that the incident happened on the night of June 6 (Tuesday), when the couple once again got into a heated argument after Sridhar allegedly came home inebriated in the evening.

Mamatha and Sridhar quarreled over some issue and later in a fit of rage, when the victim went to bed, she doused him with petrol, set him afire and fled the house.

The official said that upon hearing his agony-filled screams, Sridhar’s neighbours rushed to his house and rushed him to a hospital in Bengaluru. However, Sridhar had sustained fatal burn injuries and succumbed enroute.

He said that the Mudivedu police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Mamatha and a hunt has been launched to nab her.

“Further investigation in the case is underway,” the official added.

In a similar incident, back in February, a 28-year-old woman in Delhi’s Aman Vihar was set on fire by her live-in partner following an argument between the couple over drugs.

As per the police, the victim, a resident of northwest Delhi’s Balbir Vihar who worked as a labourer at a footwear factory, was set ablaze by her partner after a tussle over drugs.

“On February 11, police received information that a woman with severe burn injuries was admitted in the SGM Hospital and arrived at the medical facility, However, the victim was not in a condition to provide a statement to the police due to her condition,” an official had said in a statement issued at the time.

The official said the woman was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and from there to AIIMS Trauma Centre for advanced treatment where she succumbed to her injuries.

