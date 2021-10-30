Srinagar: The Indian Army on Saturday said its officer and a soldier lost their lives in a landmine blast that took place in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The areas have been cordoned off.Also Read - In Major Win, Indian Army Grants Permanent Commission To 39 Women Officers | Details Here

As per the updates, both the Army personnel and the soldier were critically injured in the explosion near a forward post along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the exact nature of the blast was not immediately known when this report was filed.

An Indian Army officer and a soldier lost their lives in a mysterious blast that took place in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir today: Indian Army officials — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

As per updates, the blast took place in Kalal area of Nowshera sector and the Army personnel were evacuated to a nearby military hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

It must be noted that the Nowshera sector comes under Rajouri district which is part of the Pirpanjal region in Jammu where an army operation is underway for the last three weeks.