Itanagar/Dibrugarh: Army personnel "mistakenly" shot at two civilians in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, Army sources said on Saturday. "The incident happened at Chasa village on Friday evening when the two villagers, identified as Nokphya Wangdan (28) and Ramwang Wangsu (23), were returning home after fishing in a river," news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

Both injured villagers were reportedly sent to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh by the Army for treatment. "It was a case of mistaken identity," the Army sources said.

AMCH superintendent Dr Prasanta Dihingia said one of the injured was hit by a bullet in the ulna of his hand, while the other's bullet injury was on the toe. "Both are currently out of danger," he said.

A villager, accompanying the injured persons to the hospital, claimed before the press that the duo was fired upon by Army personnel. “Both of them are orphans. Now, one’s hand is injured and another’s leg is wounded. The government will have to do something for them,” he said.

The incident took place more than three months after 13 civilians were killed and several injured in a botched up army operation at Oting village in Mon district in Nagaland.

The BJP president of Tirap district Kamrang Tesia said that instead of ensuring the security of the locals, the “senseless act” of the security forces without proper intelligence was leading to the loss of their credibility.

(With agency Inputs)