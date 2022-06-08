New Delhi: In what comes as massive news for those seeking jobs in Army or Armed Forces, the government at the Centre is all set to announce a new recruitment process most likely on Wednesday (June 8). The new recruitment model will be called the Tour of Duty in which civilians can be recruited into three services of the armed forces for four years. Under this first of its kind model of the Indian Army, likely to be named the “Agnipath” recruitment scheme, the recruited soldiers will be named “Agniveers” and they will be recruited for a period of four years at the end of which they will get over Rs 10 lakh tax-free and certificates or diplomas for their service.Also Read - NEET PG 2022: SC Slams MCC For 1456 Vacant Seats, Says It Is Like Playing With Life of Students

This recruitment scheme aims to recruit about 45,000-50,000 personnel below officer rank in the three services every year through a biannual exercise with a six-month gap. And, at the end of their four-year tenure, 25 per cent of these recruits will be inducted back into the services. However, a final call for the reinduction is yet to be finalised. The recruits under the Tour of Duty scheme will undergo training for six months and serve for the remaining period. At present, a soldier of the Indian Armed Forces serves for nearly 17-20 years. Also Read - Kerala SSLC Result 2022 to Release on This Date; Here's How to Check Score at keralaresults.nic.in

Here are all details about the Short-service Route

Recruitment Age: 17 ½ – 21 years

Tenure: 4 years

Positions: 45,000 to 50,000 personnel every year

Training period: 6 months

Salary Range: Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000

Payout at service end: Rs 10-12 lakh (Tax free) Also Read - Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 10th, 12th Results Expected Soon; Check Tentative Dates, Other Details Here

Under this Tour of Duty scheme, a recruit’s starting salary will be Rs 30,000, and this will likely go up to Rs 40,000 by the end of the fourth year. However, 30 per cent of the salary will be held back as savings, and an equal amount contributed by the government per month, under the Seva Nidhi scheme. The total amount, between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, will be given to the soldier at the end of four years, and will be tax-free.

The Army has also branded this as an opportunity for India’s youth to experience military life without having to join the armed forces on a long-term basis. This will also be an opportunity for those who do not want to join the Army as a profession but wish to experience military life for a temporary duration.

The Tour of Duty recruitment model has been conceptualised to address the shortages of personnel, including officers. The recruitment model has also been proposed as a means to generate increased employment opportunities within the country with the ultimate ambition being to ensure that nearly 40 per cent of the Indian Army’s personnel are recruited through this medium. This recruitment move is expected to address several issues related to the Armed Forces, and bring relief to lakhs of youth aspiring to join the Army and navy and Air Force Armed Forces.

Currently, the only option available to civilians to enlist in the Army apart from the regular permanent commission route is the Short Service Commission.