New Delhi: Just a day after the Indian Army had asked Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe charges of corruption in the army recruitment scam, the CBI on Monday has booked six lieutenant colonels along with several other officers and their family members, said officials. The investigating agency has also conducted raids on multiple locations in connection with the case.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Army has handed over the case to the CBI for probing the case in detail after detecting malpractices in the officers' selection at its centre in Punjab during a military intelligence operation,

The Service Selection Centres (SSCs) carries out the Services Selection Board (SSB) tests. The SSC under the scanner for malpractices is located in the Kapurthala district of Punjab.

“Based on a proactive operation by Army intelligence agencies, a case of possible malpractice in selection procedures at a centre has come to light. Since the scope of investigation involves multiple agencies including civil entities, the Indian Army has decided to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation,” said Army officials.

“Indian Army has zero-tolerance towards corrupt practices in the recruitment process for selection of suitable candidates for Indian Army,” they added.

Sources said the probe started after complaints were received against a junior officer for being involved in malpractices. Later on, it emerged that many other insiders and civilians could be involved including some high ranking officials.

“That is why it was decided that the investigation should be handed over to the CBI which can prove all entities involved,” they said.

The initial probe by the military intelligence comes at a time when the force has been probing cases of malpractices in the recruitment of jawans at different centres and two serving officers have been allegedly found involved in the scam.

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has also clearly told his commanders that there would be zero tolerance towards cases of financial wrongdoings and moral turpitude.

“The dealing with officers involved in such cases has been very strict in recent times and some of them have been packed home without pension too,” sources said.