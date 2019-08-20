New Delhi: Indian Army late on Tuesday flayed Pakistan for its ‘propaganda machinery’ which, it said, was evident from the neighbouring country’s claim that six Indian soldiers had died in a ceasefire violation earlier in the day whereas the actual casualty on India side had been one.

It said, “Pakistan DG Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR)’s claims of six Indian casualties again proves that Pakistan as a nation is only propaganda machinery. In the ongoing ceasefire violation today in Krishna Ghati Sector, Indian Army had one fatal casualty, four non-fatal casualties.”

Pointing out that the ceasefire violation was also initiated by Pakistan, the Army said, “Initiation of ceasefire violation followed by the false figure of Indian casualties is Pakistan’s deliberate design to up the ante along LoC to desperately seek international attention. Unlike the Pakistan Army, Indian Army never hides the casualties.”

Pakistan DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor had tweeted that six Indians were killed in the ceasefire violation.

“Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts. 6 Indian soldiers including an officer killed, many injured 2 bunkers destroyed,” DG ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor said in a statement on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/P5NDUxkdO2 — ℹگــــــمــنـام پـاکــــــستــانــی (@ShawkatPrince) August 20, 2019

The only casualty on the Indian side was that of an Army Naik Ravi Ranjan Singh who succumbed to his injuries.

On August 15 as well, Pakistan Army had claimed to have killed five Indian soldiers in “retaliation to unprovoked firing by India” across the LoC. The Indian Army had rubbished this claim which had been made through the Twitter handle of the Pakistani armed forces’ spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also made it clear that it would be knocking on the doors of the International Court of Justice with the Kashmir Issue.

Reports earlier in the evening quoted Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as telling a local channel that “the decision was taken after considering all legal aspects.”