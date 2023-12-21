3 Army Personnel Killed After Terrorists Attack Military Trucks In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch District

An army truck was ambushed on Thursday by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Srinagar: Three Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in Rajouri sector on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, Indian Army troops also immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists. The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists going on in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area.

"Based on hard intelligence a joint operation was launched in Gen Area DKG last night, contact has been established today evening and an encounter is in progress. Further details being ascertained," Hindustan Times reported quoting sources.

According to the reports, the army truck was ambushed at Dera Ki Gali, also known as DKG, in Poonch’s Surankote area. Besides reinforcement to track down attackers, ambulances have also been sent to evaluate the injured.

A Defence spokesman said the encounter is underway following an intelligence-based operation launched by the army in the area. “Based on hard intelligence a joint operation was launched in Gen Area DKG last night, contact has been established today evening and encounter is in progress. Further details being ascertained” the spokesman said.

