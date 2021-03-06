New Delhi: After the government rolled out nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for its frontline workers in the first phase and then for senior citizens and those above 45 with comorbidities in phase, it has now decided to included Army veterans and dependents of armed forces personnel in the ongoing phase. Also Read - Register Yourself & Family For COVID-19 Vaccine, Reliance Will Bear Cost: Nita Ambani Tells Employees

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry approved administration of COVID-19 vaccine to dependents of armed forces personnel as well as veterans in service hospitals, the Indian Army announced. Also Read - CoWIN 2.0 Registration Opens: Check List of Documents Required to Register For Coronavirus Vaccination

“The process is likely to commence next week after completion of registration of armed forces medical facilities on Co-WIN Platform. Guidelines for the same will be issued in a few days,” the Army said on Twitter. Also Read - CoWIN 2.0 Registration Begins. Who Can Apply, How to Register For COVID-19 Vaccine, Step-by-Step Guide

“Approval of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for vaccination of veterans and dependents of the armed forces personnel in service hospitals has been received,” the Indian Army tweeted.

The government had announced last month that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

(With PTI inputs)