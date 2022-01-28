Gaya: After glider belonging to the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing Node, trainee pilots on board, made an emergency landing in Bihar’s Gaya district, timely action of villagers not only saved the lives of the cadets flying it, but they also carried the massive glider from the field to the main road, on their shoulders.Also Read - Army Trainer Aircraft Carrying 2 Trainee Pilots Crashes Near Gaya in Bihar, Occupants Safe

Quoting Indian Army sources, news agency ANI said that during a training sortie this morning, the glider developed a technical snag and had to make an emergency landing. The glider belonged to Army Adventure Wing Node at Gaya, Bihar, and it used to provide training on Microlight Gliders to the trainee. “During one such training sortie this morning, the glider developed a technical snag and made an emergency landing,” said Indian Army sources. Also Read - Thousands of RRB Exam Candidates Protest in Patna, Arrah; Block Railway Tracks For Over 5 Hours

During one such training sortie on Friday morning, the glider developed a technical snag and made an emergency landing. The glider sustained minor damages. Both the pilot and trainee are safe and they did not sustain any injury.

“The villagers helped in recovering the glider to the road from where the glider was retrieved to the base in Army transport. Moreover, there has been no damage to any civil property,” the sources added.

