Mumbai: If we as a constitutional court do not lay down law and protect liberty then who will, asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday as it heard the Republic TV anchor's appeal challenging the November 9 order of the Bombay High Court refusing him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case of an interior designer.

"If we as a constitutional court do not lay down law and protect liberty then who will?… If a state targets an individual like that, a strong message needs to be sent out…Our democracy is extraordinarily resilient," Justice Chandrachud observed.

In a major setback for Goswami, the Bombay High Court had declined to entertain his interim bail plea and asked him to apply for regular bail before the trial court.

Goswami’s team has already filed its bail plea before the Alibaug court on Monday – a day after he was shifted from a school there to the Taloja Central Jail on November 8.

The Republic TV head was arrested on November 4 in connection with the double-suicide case of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018 for alleged non-payment of his dues by Goswami, and two other creditors, Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda.

Naik’s widow Akshata Naik and their daughter Adnya Naik, have filed a separate plea seeking a reinvestigation into the case or transferring it to an independent agency for probe.