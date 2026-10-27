Arnab cyclone alert: Very severe storm likely to make landfall early on Wednesday, check weather prediction

Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between 2 am and 4 am early on Wednesday.

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Vehicles wade ahead of the impending landfall of cyclonic storm 'Arnab', in Visakhapatnam (PTI)

Arnab cyclone alert: Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is likely to make landfall early on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The weather system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam between 2 am and 4 am. According to a Met department update, the storm was centered over the west-central Bay of Bengal after moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 18 kmph over the past six hours up to 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

Details on Arnab cyclone alert

The weather system is currently located approximately 90 km southeast of Kakinada, 170 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, 170 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam, 240 km east-northeast of Bapatla, and 410 km southwest of Gopalpur. Disaster management authorities and coastal administration teams have been placed on high alert as the cyclone approaches the coast.

“It is very likely to continue to move nearly west-northwestwards during next few hours, then northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph (and) gusting to 150 kmph during early hours of October 28,” it said .

It observed that Arnab is interacting with the land surface and the outer spiral band has entered into the land.

“Due to faster movement, the landfall of the cyclone is expected early, likely during early hours around 2 am to 4 am on Wednesday”, it added.

Andhra energy dept mobilises 6,000 personnel to tackle Cyclone Arnab

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Tuesday directed power utilities to remain on high alert and prioritise public safety amid Cyclone Arnab threat, with around 6,000 personnel mobilised to minimise loss of life and damage to property.

The Minister reviewed the department’s preparedness through a video conference with senior officials, directors and representatives of the Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL), a release said.

Kumar said leave arrangements had been revised in areas outside the cyclone’s immediate impact to ensure the availability of adequate manpower. He directed the chairpersons and managing directors of power distribution companies to undertake field visits and closely monitor the situation.

Directors were already supervising operations in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada and Konaseema districts, he added. Field teams had been instructed to attend to snapped power lines, fallen poles, damaged conductors and faults at affected 132-kV substations.

(With inputs from agencies)