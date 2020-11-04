Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the Maharashtra government after Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai police in a 2018 abetment for the suicide case of a 53-year-old interior designer. Also Read - 'Need Nitish Kumar's Government For Development': PM Modi Pens Letter To People of Bihar

Calling the arrest a big blow to the principles of democracy, Nadda said the way Goswami was arrested, it shows the mentality of Congress and the Maharashtra government.

"The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested, it shows the mentality of Congress party and Maharashtra Government. It is a big blow to the principles of democracy and journalism. I condemn it," said JP Nadda while talking to the reporters.

Apart from JP Nadda, many senior BJP leaders have also condemned Goswami’s arrest. Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Maharashtra government and termed the arrest ‘an assault on the 4th pillar of democracy.’

Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2020

“Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED,” Amit Shah tweeted.

Police on Wednesday arrested Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, a police official said. The official said a team of Alibaug police picked up Goswami from his Lower Parel house in the morning. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, before being taken away.

