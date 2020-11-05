The Bombay High Court is likely to hear Arnab Goswami’s plea against his arrest on Thursday. Goswami, who was arrested on Wednesday by the Mumbai police in connection to a case of abetment to suicide, was sent to judicial custody of 14 days till November 18 by the Alibag court. According to Arnab’s lawyers, Aabad Ponda and Gaurav Parkar, a plea has been moved with the Alibag court after it sent the 47-year-old journalist to 14 day’s judicial custody on Wednesday night. “The court asked the police to file their reply and posted it for hearing tomorrow,” advocate Ponda said. Also Read - 'Need Nitish Kumar's Government For Development': PM Modi Pens Letter To People of Bihar

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spent the night at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison, an official said on Thursday. A court at Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday remanded Goswami and two other accused in judicial custody till November 18 in a 2018 abetment to suicide case. Police had sought Goswami's custody for 14 days, but the court held that custodial interrogation was not required.

On Wednesday night, Goswami was taken for medical examination at a state-run hospital in the coastal town, the official said. After the medical exam, he was taken to Alibaug Nagar Parishad School, which is designated as a COVID-19 centre of the Alibaug prison, and he spent the night there, the official said.

Goswami and the two others were booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and Naik’s mother over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV.

The Mumbai police on Wednesday registered another FIR against Goswami, his wife, son and two others for “obstructing, assaulting, verbally abusing and intimidating” a police officer on duty and for tearing up “government papers” (arrest intimation) at his house, an official said. The FIR was registered at the N M Joshi Marg police station under sections 353, 504, 506 of IPC and section 3 of the Damage of Public Property Act, the official said.

The arrest of Arnab Goswami has evoked strong reactions from Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and journalist bodies.

Supreme Court lawyer Siddharth Acharya has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission against Mumbai Police and Raigad Police for “unjustly and illegally manhandling, assaulting and arresting Mr Arnab Goswamu from his residence in Mumbai”, Livelaw reported.

