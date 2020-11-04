Mumbai: Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami on Wednesday alleged that he had been beaten by the police as he was brought to Alibaug Police station. On Wednesday morning, a police team arrested Goswami and picked him up from his home even as his family protested while his colleagues started rushing to the spot for live coverage. The journalist alleged that the cops not only physically assaulted him but also pushed his in-laws, son and wife. Also Read - No Interim Relief For Arnab Goswami, Bombay High Court to Hear Plea Tomorrow

In a video clip shot by ANI, Arnab can be seen telling the camera person that he was beaten up by the police. Arnab can be heard screaming “Mujhe maara gaya hai” (I have been beaten up). Also Read - Bombay High Court Likely to Hear Arnab Goswami’s Bail Plea Today

Watch the video here: Also Read - Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami And Two Others Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody By Court

His arrest was not informed to his wife. He was assaulted by 2 police officers. His family members were pushed & house was cordoned off for 3 hours. There are abrasions on his left hand & an existing injury on his hand was tried to be torn apart by police: Arnab Goswami's lawyer pic.twitter.com/GIzBntEBoL — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Later, his lawyer also alleged that his arrest was not informed to his wife and that he was assaulted by two police officers.

”His family members were pushed & the house was cordoned off for 3 hours. There are abrasions on his left hand & an existing injury on his hand was tried to be torn apart by police,” his lawyer said.

Meanwhile, the Editors Guild of India condemned his arrest and called upon Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the journalist is treated fairly. Several Union ministers including Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani denounced the attack on press freedom and termed the arrest ‘shameful’. Information and Broadcasting minister Javadekar said it is reminiscent of “Emergency days”.

Notably, this case goes back to 2018 when a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik were found dead at their bungalow in Alibaug. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay was found in which he said that Goswami and two others had not paid him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints.