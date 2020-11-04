Mumbai: On Wednesday, the Mumbai police arrested Republic Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami from his residence in connection with the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018. Also Read - Prakash Javadekar Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Says 'This Incident Reminds of The Emergency Days'

Amid dramatic scenes of him taken away by the police, the journalist has alleged that the cops not only physically assaulted him but also pushed his in-laws, son and wife.

Here’s all about the case which led to his arrest

This case goes back to 2018 when a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik were found dead at their bungalow in Alibaug. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay was found in which he said that Goswami and two others had not paid him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints.

The FIR filed in the case said that Goswami of ARG Outlier, which owns Republic TV, had allegedly not paid Rs 83 lakh for the Bombay Dyeing Studio Project. During the investigation, officials found that Anvay was in heavy debt and was struggling to repay money to contractors, Indian Express reported.

The case was, however, closed in 2019, but Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in May 2020 ordered a re-investigation into it after a fresh complaint was filed by Adnya Naik, the interior designer’s daughter.

Deshmukh had tweeted in May, “Adnya Naik had complained to me that Alibaug Police had not investigated non-payment of dues from Arnab Goswami’s public which drover her entrepreneur father and grandma to suicide in May 2018. I’ve ordered a CID re-investigation of the case.”

Later, the wife of the interior designer, Akshata Naik had also blamed Goswami for driving her husband to death. The mother-daughter have also been running a social media campaign asking for justice in the case.

Goswami’s arrest comes at a time when Republic TV, is also being probed by the Maharashtra police in an alleged TRP scam case.