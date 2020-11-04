After Mumbai Police detained Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami from his residence in a 2018 suicide abetment case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the police can take action against anyone if they have evidence. “The law is followed in Maharashtra. Police can take action if they have evidence against anyone. Since the formation of Thackeray government, no action has been taken against anyone for revenge,” Raut said. Also Read - No Interim Relief For Arnab Goswami, Bombay High Court to Hear Plea Tomorrow

Meanwhile, reacting to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's arrest, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar described it as "an attack on press freedom" in Maharashtra and said it reminded of the "Emergency days".

Javadekar tweeted, “We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra.” “This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this,” he said.

Union minister Smriti Irani also condemned the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami, saying if those in free press don’t stand up in support of him then they are tactically in support of fascism.

Irani, the Women and Child Development Minister, tweeted, “Those in the free press who don’t stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism. You may not like him, you may not approve of him, you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression. Who speaks if you are next?”.

Police on Wednesday arrested Goswami from his residence in Mumbai for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said.

A team of Alibaug Police picked up Goswami from his residence Mumbai. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home while being taken away.