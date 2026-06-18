Trouble mounts for Mamata Banerjee as TMC’s Aroop Biswas seeks freeze on party’s bank accounts over leadership dispute

The letter was written against the backdrop of the rebellion within the TMC that has emerged as one of the most significant political developments in West Bengal after the 2026 assembly elections.

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Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Trouble mounts for Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee as senior Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas has written to a private bank, seeking immediate restrictions on the operations of the party’s accounts, citing a dispute over the authority and control of the organisation. A two-page letter, addressed to the manager of the bank’s Central Plaza branch in Kolkata, made rounds on social media. The authenticity of the letter could not be independently confirmed by India.com.

While questions on the development to the bank concerned were not responded to at the time of filing of this report, calls and text messages to Biswas seeking confirmation about the authenticity of the letter also went unanswered.

According to the letter dated June 12, 2026, Biswas, in his capacity as treasurer of the TMC, requested the bank concerned to maintain the status quo and not permit any debit transactions or changes in operational mandates until the dispute is resolved.

The letter was written against the backdrop of the rebellion within the TMC that has emerged as one of the most significant political developments in West Bengal after the 2026 assembly elections. In the state assembly, a group of 58 dissident TMC MLAs, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, broke away from the party leadership and secured recognition from the Speaker as the dominant legislature group, electing Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition.

Meanwhile, the split extended to Parliament, where 20 rebel TMC MPs, including Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, moved away from the party’s central leadership and sought a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), claiming support of more than two-thirds of TMC’s Lok Sabha members.

The developments have triggered legal and political battles over legitimacy, anti-defection provisions, and control of the party’s legislative wings, marking the deepest internal crisis in TMC’s history.

TMC MLA Kanailal Agarwal, who is aligned with the rebel camp, told PTI, “Aroop Biswas, as a treasurer of the party, is well within his rights to write to the bank to freeze the accounts if he feels that there might be an attempt to misuse the funds.”

In the communication to the bank concerned, Biswas claimed that rival groups were asserting themselves as the legitimate representatives and office-bearers of the party, creating uncertainty over who was authorised to operate the accounts maintained in the name of the TMC.

The letter further expressed apprehension that party funds could be utilised or appropriated by persons not duly authorised to do so.

(With PTI inputs)