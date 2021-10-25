New Delhi: The row over Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam’s alleged links with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has triggered a war between former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Taking to his Facebook account, Capt. Amarinder Singh shared a series of photos of Aroosa Alam with various dignitaries from former Union External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj to veteran actor Dilip Kumar.Also Read - 'Stop Tagging Me': Footballer Amrinder Singh Tweets Appeal After Being Confused For Ex-Punjab CM

Aroosa Alam is Captain Amarinder Singh’s close friend and has been visiting him for several years. Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday said Aroosa Alam’s link with the ISI should be probed. Later, the minister clarified that the Research and Analysis Wing take up this investigation.

In tweets made by Raveen Thukral, Captain’s media advisor, Amarinder Singh accused Randhawa of resorting to personal attacks. Randhawa said earlier in the day that the state government will conduct a probe to ascertain Aroosa Alam, who has been visiting Amarinder Singh for several years, has links with the ISI.”They’re (Capt Amarinder Singh) now saying that there’s threat from ISI. We’ll look into the woman’s connection with it (ISI). Capt kept raising drones issue coming from Pakistan for last 4.5 years,” Randhawa said.

The war of words went on with Amarinder Singh clarifying that Aroosa Alam’s India connection is not new. She has been coming to India for the past 16 years with the due clearance from the government of India, Amarinder Singh said. The former Punjab chief minister also clarified that he sponsored Aroosa Alam’s visa for the past 16 years.

The daughter of a Pakistani politician, Aroosa Alam is a defence journalist. Captain reportedly met her for the first time in 2004 when he went to Pakistan. Since then, Aroosa visited India on several occasions and was seen with Amarinder Singh. The issue has been raked up with Amarinder Singh’s relationship with the Congress becoming bitter every day since his resignation from the post of the chief minister.

Amarinder Singh had earlier this week said he will launch a new political party soon to fight the forthcoming assembly polls in the state and is hopeful of a tie-up with BJP if the ongoing protest by farmer unions against three farm laws is resolved “in farmers’ interest”.

Punjab is slated to go to the polls early next year.