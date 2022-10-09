Amravati: At least 10 people were injured after a tourist bus fell off a hill in Vanajangi in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The bus was going from Visakhapatnam to Paderu. The injured were rescued by locals and were rushed to hospital, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - These Areas In Chennai To Face Power Cuts On October 11. Check List Here

Andhra Pradesh | At least 10 were injured after a tourist bus fell off a hill in Vanajangi in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district. The bus was going from Visakhapatnam to Paderu. Injured rescued by locals, rushed to hospital pic.twitter.com/HQ3mIW9q43 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Also Read - WhatsApp Releases Premium Subscription Plans With New Features | Details Inside

Further details about the accident are yet to come. Also Read - LIVE PKL Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi Lead Gujarat Giants 21-17 at Half-Time