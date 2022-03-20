Kochi: As many as 200 people were injured after a makeshift gallery of a football stadium collapsed in the Poongod area of north Kerala’s Malappuram district late Saturday evening. All the injured people were taken to nearby hospitals and five people are said to be in serious condition.Also Read - Kerala Shocker: Man Sets Son, Grand Children On Fire Over Property Dispute, Arrested

A horrifying video of the incident is now making rounds on the internet. The video has also been shared by news agency ANI, where one can see the temporary gallery falling on the people who were watching the match, triggering panic inside the stadium.

WATCH:

#WATCH Temporary gallery collapsed during a football match in Poongod at Malappuram yesterday; Police say around 200 people suffered injuries including five with serious injuries#Kerala pic.twitter.com/MPlTMPFqxV — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

As per reports, the incident took place at around 9 pm when a sevens football final match was being played in Poongodu, a football crazy village near Wandoor and Kalikavu. Over 2,000 spectators were reportedly accommodated in the makeshift gallery.