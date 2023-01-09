Around 2000 Left Homeless As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Gurugram Sector 49 Slum

A massive fire broke out at a slum in Gurugram's Sector 49 Ghasola village on Monday which gutted over 200 shanties.

It took 4 hours and 20 fire tenders to douse the fire. (File Photo)

Gurugram: A massive fire broke out at a slum in Gurugram’s Sector 49 Ghasola village on Monday which gutted over 200 shanties. Around 20 fire tenders doused the fire in about four hours. The spread of fire was helped by the bursting of more than 150 small and big gas cylinders, authorities said. All residents have now been evacuated from their huts. No one has been hurt in the fire accident in Gurugram.

Fire officials received a call for the fire incident at around 11.55 a.m. at the Sector-29 fire station. More than 20 fire engines were pressed into service with 100 firefighters and it took more than four hours to control the fire but by then a large number of shanties had gone up in smoke.

It is estimated that more than 2,000 people became homeless because of the fire and even more lost their valuables such as TVs, refrigerators, cash, jewellery, and important documents. Police, civil defence team and some private NGOs were on the spot to help people get to a safe space.

According to a fire official, the fire broke out Monday at 11.30 am in a shanty and even as the residents called up the fire brigade, several cylinders burst one after another, helping the fire spread with a ballistic force. “Teams of several fire personnel, civil defence and police personnel were deployed in the fire-fighting and evacuation operations. Most probably the incident was caused by an electric short-circuit,” officials said.

Fire officials have attributed the fire to plastic covers, tarpaulin sheets, wood and bamboo with which the huts in the settlement were covered. “There was some property loss to residents but no death or injuries were caused. The residents are daily wage labourers working at construction sites and houses,” they said.