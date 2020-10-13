New Delhi: Major General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC Vajra Division on Tuesday said that around 215-250 terrorists are ready to infiltrate to the Indian side of the Line of Control(LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir. “We are working towards thwart their attempts,” he said. Also Read - Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps in Leh Gets Lt Gen P G K Menon as Its New Head

This comes just days after a report stated that infiltration attempts along the LoC are under control and fell down by 75 per cent from 2019. Comparing the infiltration attempts in 2019, General Officer in Command XV Corps Lt Gen BS Raju said "Last year, 130 people infiltrated, but this year, the number is below 30. This is a huge change that will help in internal situations also."

He further stated that the LOC situation is under control and have been successful to control the infiltration across borders to a far extent.

Earlier on Saturday, two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir late Friday night following specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

Speaking to PTI, a police officer said that the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a security forces party, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, the militants were killed, however, their identity and group affiliation has not been ascertained yet.