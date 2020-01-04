New Delhi: Around 250 Pakistan-based terrorists are stationed around 20 to 25 active launch pads across the Line of Control and are making attempts to infiltrate every day, new Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has said. “Pakistan has reactivated terrors camps again in Balakot,” said General Naravane, adding that India’s strike on Balakot terror camps will now act as a note of caution before Pakistan plans to carry out any “escalatory action”.

“We definitely have achieved a lot. Destruction of terror camps happened,” he said about Balakot attack on Friday as he was speaking to media persons. The message was: You can’t operate with impunity — he said. “There is an impression that terror camps are run through a ‘madrasa’ or some huge infrastructure set up. Terror camps are also being operated from small huts. These camps are also run by a house in a village,” General Naravane said.

General MM Naravane is likely to visit the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier, next week. Army sources told ANI that General MM Naravane is likely to visit Siachen Glacier next week on January 9 as his first tour to an army base after taking over as Army Chief.

On China

To resolve issues with China, India doesn’t need to be aggressive. “The fact is that we have to be firm in our resolve. We don’t want to be aggressive but firm. We have to assert legitimate claims but that does not mean we have to go and create friction in any other talks that are going on. We should know what we want for resolution of the boundary issue,” General Naravane said. “The border in the North is very large. It has inhospitable terrain so we need to focus there also. We are preparing for any eventuality. If we want peace, we should be ready,” he added.

Impossible to guard every inch of the border

“If we do so, we will be very thin. We need to focus more at critical areas and less important areas can be manned through surveillance and latest equipment,” he said emphasising on the necessity to strengthen infrastructure.

(With Agency Inputs)